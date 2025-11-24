Log into this Gmail clone to read all the Jeffrey Epstein emails as if you were Epstein himself

A programmer has made it possible to read Jeffrey Epstein's infamous emails from his point of view.

The computer whiz, going by the name Riley Walz, has a history of creating unique webpages and even created a fake 2020 Republican candidate.

'You're logged in as Epstein and can see his emails.'

Walz is assumed to be in his early 20s given that he was described by CNN as a high school student from Upstate New York in February 2020.

The youngster's website features several links to obscure but clever programs he has created, like a fast-food price comparison index and a random video viewer that shuffles between YouTube videos uploaded between 2009 and 2012 from iPhones using their default file names.

For his latest endeavor, Walz, along with another young man named Luke Igel, created Jmail.world. While it is not clear what the "J" stands for in this case, the website is a Gmail inbox clone that lets users operate a replica version of Epstein's Gmail account.

"We cloned Gmail, except you're logged in as Epstein and can see his emails," Walz plainly wrote on X.

RELATED: Epstein files backfire as Democrats get pulled into their own trap

We cloned Gmail, except you're logged in as Epstein and can see his emails pic.twitter.com/6KsBY8kh3p

— Riley Walz (@rtwlz) November 21, 2025

The inbox includes the last message Epstein received at his "jeevacation@gmail.com" address, which was a July 14, 2019, note from Quora Digest.

Interestingly enough, the email included popular stories at the time, like "Why do you think the reason behind Trump abruptly canceling Pence's New Hampshire trip?" and "Why is Trump's trade war the wrong way to compete with China?"

Under a list of sidebar contacts, names like Ghislaine Maxwell, his confidant, activist Noam Chomsky, and attorney Alan Dershowitz are listed.

The emails also include numerous exchanges of articles and news clippings between Epstein and longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon. The dates range between February 2018 and April 2019.

RELATED: How GOP leadership can turn a midterm gift into a total disaster

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Emails between Epstein and Maxwell — who went by "Gxax" at times — ranged in nature, but included parody emails with Maxwell pretending to pen a message from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asking President Obama to rescind his citizenship.

"Dear President Obama:

I am writing today with a somewhat unusual request. First and foremost, I am asking that you return America to its August 20th, 1959 borders so that Hawaii is no longer a state and you are no longer a citizen," the email read.

Others showed Maxwell telling Epstein she would "have to distance myself from you in [a] statement."

"And they need me to say I was not aware of massage w/andrew in my house," it added.

Finally, readers can also view the emails that Democrats have widely circulated in an attempt to implicate President Trump, including a message where Epstein tells Maxwell that Trump "spent hours" at his house. Democrats redacted Virginia Giuffre's name, a victim of Epstein's that had previously noted that she never witnessed Trump do anything inappropriate.

In other emails to author Michael Wolff, Epstein said Trump "never got a massage."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

