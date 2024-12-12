Google features nonbinary influencer in Christmas ad — and faces brutal backlash

Google has been mocked and ridiculed for a Christmas ad video starring a nonbinary beauty influencer.

The ad shows TikToker Cyrus Veyssi promoting skin care products for Google Shopping.

'Can't they give it up during one of the most holy of holidays? But I guess that's the point.'

“This winter dryness is not it. Especially when I have so many holiday looks to pull off. Thankfully, I know just the thing,” Veyssi says. “Hydrated skin is a gift to everyone. No wrapping needed. Happy holidays to me."

The video was posted to social media where many users said they found the ad off-putting and offensive.

"Google is using mental health patients in their ads once again," replied former MLB player John Rocker.

"The one time of year when men shop, usually to buy gifts for the women in their lives, and Google creates an ad that only induces their gag reflex," responded activist Scarlett Johnson.

"Repulsive. Can't they give it up during one of the most holy of holidays? But I guess that's the point. To stick it to regular/normal Americans," said one user.

"Why do they always act (and the emphasis is on act) like some ridiculous caricature of a woman? Beyond insulting," read another response.

Others called for Google to be boycotted while comparing it to the infamous Bud Light transgender ad campaign.

A spokesperson for Google told Fox News Digital that the ad campaign would feature dozens of other social media influencers.

"To put it in perspective, this was a single sponsored Instagram post, representing a fraction of a percent of a much wider Google Shopping campaign,” said the spokesperson in part.

