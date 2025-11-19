Google boss compares replacing humans with AI to getting a fridge for the first time

The head of Google's parent company says welcoming artificial intelligence into daily life is akin to buying a refrigerator.

Alphabet's chief executive, Indian-born Sundar Pichai, gave a revealing interview to the BBC this week in which he asked the general population to get on board with automation through AI.

'Our first refrigerator .... radically changed my mom's life.'

The BBC's Faisal Islam, whose parents are from India, asked the Indian-American executive if the purpose of his AI products were to automate human tasks and essentially replace jobs with programming.

Pichai claimed that AI should be welcomed because humans are "overloaded" and "juggling many things."

He then compared using AI to welcoming the technology that a dishwasher or fridge once brought to the average home.

"I remember growing up, you know, when we got our first refrigerator in the home — how much it radically changed my mom's life, right? And so you can view this as automating some, but you know, freed her up to do other things, right?"

Islam fired back, citing the common complaints heard from the middle class who are concerned with job loss in fields like creative design, accounting, and even "journalism too."

"Do you know which jobs are going to be safer?" he posited to Pichai.

The Alphabet chief was steadfast in his touting of AI's "extraordinary benefits" that will "create new opportunities."

At the same time, he said the general population will "have to work through societal disruptions" as certain jobs "evolve" and transition.

"People need to adapt," he continued. "Then there would be areas where it will impact some jobs, so society — I mean, we need to be having those conversations. And part of it is, how do you develop this technology responsibly and give society time to adapt as we absorb these technologies?"

Despite branding Google Gemini as a force for good that should be embraced, Pichai strangely admitted at the same time that chatbots are not foolproof by any means.

"This is why people also use Google search," Pichai said in regard to AI's proclivity to present inaccurate information. "We have other products that are more grounded in providing accurate information."

The 53-year-old told the BBC that it was up to the user to learn how to use AI tools for "what they're good at" and not "blindly trust everything they say."

The answer seems at odds with the wonder of AI he championed throughout the interview, especially when considering his additional commentary about the technology being prone to mistakes.

"We take pride in the amount of work we put in to give us as accurate information as possible, but the current state-of-the-art AI technology is prone to some errors."

