Meta executive admits company 'overdid it' with COVID censorship — 'We sometimes over enforce'

Meta's president of global affairs said the social media company went overboard with its moderation of COVID-19-related content on its platforms.

Nick Clegg spoke to media members and claimed Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg hoped to have a say in President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming tech and social media policy.

According to the Financial Times, Clegg said that Zuckerberg wants to play "an active role in the debates that any administration needs to have about maintaining America’s leadership in the technological sphere."

'Sometimes over enforce, we make mistakes ...'

Clegg also claimed that American leadership in tech "is tremendously important given all the geostrategic uncertainties around the world, and particularly the pivotal role that [artificial intelligence] will play."

The Meta representative also reportedly told media members that Meta officials are "acutely aware" that the company's moderation policies are "sometimes" excessive.

"We're acutely aware — because users quite rightly raised their voice and complained about this — that we sometimes over enforce, we make mistakes and we remove or restrict innocuous or innocent content."

Still, Clegg reiterated that his boss wants an "ongoing focus" on improving the "precision and accuracy" of Meta's rule enforcement.

Zuckerberg had dinner with Trump at his Florida golf club, Mar-a-Lago, the day before Thanksgiving, with Trump's staff members revealing the tech entrepreneur's alleged intent to "support the renewal" of the country.

"Mark, obviously, he has his own interest, and he has his own company, and he has his own agenda," Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, explained. "But he's made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under Trump’s leadership."

A Meta spokesperson told CBS News after the fact that Zuckerberg was "grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming Administration."

The admittance of wrongdoing from Meta marks the second instance of this nature in recent months.

In August, Zuckerberg sent a highly publicized letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) explaining that Meta was pressured to censor content by Joe Biden's administration.

Zuckerberg said senior officials from the Biden-Harris administration "repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed frustration with our teams when we didn't agree."

The White House responded to the allegations by saying its actions were made in order to "protect [the] public health and safety" of the American people.

