'He has his own agenda': Mark Zuckerberg dines with Trump — does he want to make America great again?

Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg reportedly had dinner with President-elect Donald Trump at his Florida golf club on the day before Thanksgiving.

Zuckerberg was first spotted on the property around 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time before reports were confirmed later in the evening.

A Meta spokesperson told CBS News that Zuckerberg was "grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming Administration."

Stephen Miller, Trump's former adviser and now deputy chief of staff, said that while Zuckerberg has his own interests, he assured the Trump team that he's hoping to help revive the country.

"Mark, obviously, he has his own interest, and he has his own company, and he has his own agenda,” Miller said in an interview, according to the Associated Press. "But he's made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under Trump’s leadership."

The relationship between Trump and Zuckerberg has been a contentious one, with Trump being kicked off Facebook after January 6, 2021, with the social media platform claiming that his posts had potentially encouraged violence. Trump's account was then restored in 2023 but with reported "guardrails."

Any restrictions were allegedly lifted in July, before Trump's 2024 election victory, potentially allowing Trump to reach his combined 65 million followers across Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta.

That same month, Trump posted a warning on Truth Social that he considered sending those committing election fraud to prison, directly referencing Zuckerberg.

"If I’m elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time. We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!" Trump wrote.

Prior to Trump's re-election, UFC fighters Michael Chandler and Jorge Masvidal pontificated on why Zuckerberg has seemingly made a shift in his attitude since being interviewed by Joe Rogan and appearing at UFC events.

"I just think Zuck started training, that testosterone started going through the roof. ... He realized what being a sovereign individual means," Chandler explained. "You don't know how not sovereign you are until you stand in front of a man, and he beats the crap out of you, and then you pick yourself back up and you do it again, or you get choked out and then you got to get up and do it again."

Chandler continued, "I think Zuck has started to realize that, and now he's starting to lean over [to the right] a little bit."

