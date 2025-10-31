Nvidia becomes first company to top $5 trillion valuation amid AI boom

The Big Tech boom around artificial intelligence shows no signs of stopping as several companies continue to climb in value. And Nvidia is leading the charge.

AI chipmaker Nvidia became the first company to reach a $5 trillion market valuation this week, just three months after it climbed over the $4 trillion threshold, the New York Post reported.

Nvidia, now in the $5 trillion club by itself, has seen outstanding growth in the last three years since the start of the AI boom. In June 2024, Nvidia reached $3 trillion; in July 2025, it reached $4 trillion.

Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Nvidia hitting a $5 trillion market cap is more than a milestone; it's a statement, as Nvidia has gone from chip maker to industry creator," Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, told the New York Post.

"The market continues to underestimate the scale of the opportunity, and Nvidia remains one of the best ways to play the AI theme," Britzman continued.

Some estimates pin Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's stake in the company at roughly $179.2 billion, making him the world's eighth-richest man.

This week, Apple topped $4 trillion, joining Microsoft and Nvidia above that mark, according to CNN.

This rapid growth in the tech industry, however, has sparked concerns that this could be a bubble waiting to burst.

In an August interview with The Verge, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, "When bubbles happen, smart people get overexcited about a kernel of truth."

"If you look at most of the bubbles in history, like the tech bubble, there was a real thing. Tech was really important. The internet was a really big deal. People got overexcited," Altman said.

Return reached out to Nvidia for comment but did not receive a response.