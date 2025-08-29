A kid got a mint PS1 from his grandpa, and the internet is freaking out

A simple hand-me-down has turned into a lively debate about having children at an early age and retro video games.

The retro-gaming community has become a gigantic industry (worth between $3 billion and $10 billion depending on the source), so large in fact that an old box of games or forgotten console could be worth thousands depending on the condition.



So when a third-generation gamer took to 4chan to post about whether or not it was worth it to fool around with an old PlayStation, readers' brains imploded at his remarks. Not necessarily because of his apprehension over playing the system, but because he was receiving it secondhand from his grandfather.

'This is nature healing.'

The unknown gamer posted his dilemma, which was then copied to an X post; it read: "Hey guys, I got this PS1 from my grandpa. Should I play it? I know there a lot of uncs here so maybe you would know if it's good or not."

Flabbergasted, readers immediately asked if the original poster was purposely trying to enrage them with his remarks, with some introspectively asking, "am I an 'unc'?"

The new console owner calmly replied, "My grandpa is 58 and my dad is 38. He got the PS1 when my dad was 8, and my dad had me at 20, so I'm 18 now. My grandpa said he got the PS1 when it was released so he was 28 then."

This spawned a flood of comments on X, ranging from support for young grandparents to disbelief at the idea that gaming consoles are now so old that they can be passed down by grandparents.

RELATED: Legendary Halo composer unravels the video-game industry’s woke collapse

"Normalize being grandparents in your 50s," one X user replied, while another pointed to the grim reality that retro gamers are the new antique hunters.

"Wait until you see tube tv prices[;] we've become the old people collecting antiques," he wrote.

Other replies were seemingly more sarcastic: "What's that grey rope wrapped around the controller?" an X user asked, referring to the connecting cord.

Another reader boldly claimed it is those ages "60-70 who paid for Duck Hunt on NES."

He was not that far off. Duck Hunt was released on the NES in 1984, and a 60-year-old would have been 20 or a 70-year-old would have been 30 at the time.

RELATED: Rainbow Batman from LEGO sparks outrage: 'We don't need gay Batman!'

Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Others were more philosophical, stating that "Millennials understanding technology better than our grandparents was an aberration."

The user's assertion that grandparents know "more about literally everything than their grandkids," including entertainment, was enough for him to determine that society is quickly resetting itself in terms of reverting back to righteousness.

"This is nature healing," he wrote.

If nature equates to gamers scooping up old consoles, that user is right. However, PlayStation 1 is actually one of the cheaper retro systems currently on the market, likely due to the volume at which they were purchased. A used unit goes for about $100 USD if complete, or around $335 for an in-box version, according to current prices on PriceCharting.

Readers may be shocked to find out that a special-edition Nintendo 64 can sell for more than $3,700, and a single Pokemon game (Emerald, 2004) will fetch around $2,000.

Either nature is healing itself or nostalgia is. Entire store chains now exist dedicated to old video games, and it will not be long before great-grandparents are handing down their Gameboy Color to grandsons, who will likely scoff at the 8-bit monstrosity.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!