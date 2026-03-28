New scans show 'underground megastructure' could be long-rumored second Sphinx

An Italian researcher believes he has found the location of a second Sphinx, with clues providing a glimpse of more impressive capabilities of a past civilization.

Researcher Filippo Biondi is confident in the discovery, which was actually hinted at in ancient texts more than 3,000 years ago.

'There is a great chance that there was, or is, another sphinx parallel to the one which exists today.'

Biondi appeared on Thursday's episode of the "Matt Beall Podcast," giving a presentation that is sure to blow the minds of fellow researchers and history buffs.

The researcher referred to the ancient Dream Stele, also called the Sphinx Stele, an inscribed slab between the paws of the Great Sphinx of Giza that is believed to have been built around 1401 B.C. The stele explicitly mentions and depicts two sphinxes; this acts as the pretext for the research.

As the Great Sphinx of Giza is positioned guarding the Pyramid of Khafre, researchers looked in the same parallel position in front the Great Pyramid of Khufu, and they think they have found something.

Biondi and his team believe that hidden underneath a 180-foot mound of sand, "there is something very huge that we are measuring."

There is an "underground megastructure" that includes shafts that appear to be an "entrance," he told the host. In fact, all the subsequent measurements his team has made around the proposed location of a second sphinx match the distance and angles of the first sphinx to the existing structures in the area.

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For example, the distance between the alleged megastructure and the second pyramid is the same as the distance between the Sphinx and the first pyramid.

"We are finding precise ... geometrical correlation, 100% of correlation, in this symmetry," Biondi said.

"We are very confident to announce this. … We have a confidence [of] about 80%."

Biondi is not the first researcher to propose this claim, either. Egyptologist Bassam el-Shammaa has a published theory that dates back to at least 1999.

"There is a great chance that there was, or is, another sphinx parallel to the one which exists today, only in very poor condition due to air pollution and underground water erosion," the researcher wrote.

"The remains of the second sphinx are still there buried under the sand, its suffocating dilapidated remains may not rival the state of preservation of the existing one, but I believe it does exist," Shammaa claimed.

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Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Biondi said there is still work to be done with measuring and comparing the elevation between the existing sphinx and the theoretical one.

The team has also conducted scans of the area that allegedly reveal the aforementioned network of shafts and chambers beneath the structure, which Biondi believes mirror that of the Great Sphinx.

The team must look underneath what is commonly believed to be a mountain, but Biondi says he is confident that it is simply solidified sand and other sediment.

"In our personal opinion, it's very simple to remove all that mountain, and probably inside there is the second sphinx."

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