Sexting with chatbots is too far, OpenAI decides

Just days after announcing it would be shutting down its artificial intelligence video generation platform, OpenAI put the brakes on another project.

While the terminology remains vague, it seems Sam Altman's company could be drawing a line as to what it deems "adult" content.

'We still believe in the principle of treating adults like adults.'

Those familiar with the adult-themed project at OpenAI have "indefinitely" shelved their plans to release an erotic chatbot, per the Financial Times. OpenAI confirmed that before moving forward with such a product, the company wanted to be able to fall back on long-term research about the effects AI sex chats have on users and any emotional attachments that might be created.

OpenAI said there is no "empirical evidence" available at this time.

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CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Last year, Altman announced that ChatGPT would start including more content, including erotica, to "treat adult users like adults."

But in early March, OpenAI made its first announcement that "adult mode" was being delayed. That decision was made in part to focus on more pertinent tasks. "We're pushing out the launch of adult mode so we can focus on work that is a higher priority for more users right now," a spokesperson told reporter Alex Heath, "including gains in intelligence, personality improvements, personalization, and making the experience more proactive."

"We still believe in the principle of treating adults like adults, but getting the experience right will take more time," the company stated.

Inside sources since told the Financial Times that the company will refocus on core products after staff and investors expressed concern about the sexualized AI content. The upside to this endeavor was allegedly too small for OpenAI.

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The revelations follow hot on the heels of other strategy-shifting announcements. The tech giant has recently tightened up its offerings, shuttering generative AI service Sora.

"What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing," the company wrote on X. "We'll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on preserving your work."

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