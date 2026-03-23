Val Kilmer 'resurrected' in new film — estate says he'd want it this way

Val Kilmer would have wanted it this way, the late actor's daughter claims.

Kilmer was originally cast in the film "As Deep as the Grave" in 2020 but grew too ill to participate in the production.

The actor's battle with throat cancer saw him never make it to set, with the 65-year-old tragically passing in 2025.

However, that will not stop him from being in the movie.

'It was very much designed around him.'

Writer and director Coerte Voorhees said that Kilmer was indeed the actor he had wanted to play the role of Father Fintan, a Native American Catholic priest.

"It was very much designed around him. It drew on his Native American heritage and his ties to and love of the Southwest," Voorhees said, per Variety. Kilmer is reportedly Cherokee, German, Irish, and Swedish.

"I was looking at a call sheet the other day, and we had him ready to shoot. He was just going through a really, really tough time medically, and he couldn't do it," the director recalled.

Now through a deal with Kilmer's estate and cooperation from his family, the star of "The Doors" and "Batman Forever" will posthumously appear on screen again.

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Kilmer's family "kept saying how important they thought the movie was," the director stated, and that Kilmer "really wanted to be a part of this."

As such, Kilmer's estate was allegedly compensated according to SAG Guidelines, People reported.

Website Greenslate states actors must be paid their typical rate for any time saved using an "employment-based digital replica" of the performer. Therefore, it is likely that Kilmer's estate would be paid the actor's going rate as if he were alive.

However, consent is not required for changes made to the production using AI, which of course limits actor control (or in this case, the estate's) in terms of the final product.

Daughter Mercedes Kilmer has openly supported the use of her father's likeness, Variety reported, claiming her father was a "deeply spiritual man" who connected with the film's "story of discovery and enlightenment."

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Val Kilmer 2004. Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images

"He always looked at emerging technologies with optimism as a tool to expand the possibilities of storytelling," Mercedes added. "This spirit is something that we are all honoring within this specific film, of which he was an integral part."

Kilmer's son is also reportedly in favor of the AI representation of his father.

It is important to note that in 2022, Kilmer said he was "grateful" to work with tech company Sonantic, which recreated his voice for the "Top Gun: Maverick" sequel.

"A phrase we often hear is 'having a creative voice.' But I was struck by throat cancer. After getting treated, my voice as I knew it was taken away from me," Kilmer said, per Men's Health. "But now I can express myself again, I can bring these dreams to you, and show you this part of myself once more. A part that was never truly gone, just hiding away."

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