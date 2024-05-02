50 Cent will open a film studio in the Deep South, not Hollywood, to create 'stories that need to be told'

Rapper and entrepreneur Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson announced his production studio will be located in the South, marking yet another big name to move operations out of California.

Jackson, who has produced movies and the successful television series "Power," will cut the ribbon of a new film studio in Shreveport, Louisiana.

"As someone who has always believed in the transformative power of music, film, and television, I'm beyond excited to introduce the expansion of my G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport," Jackson said in comments to Fox News.

50 Cent has been acting, producing, and creating music videos for nearly two decades now, acting as executive producer for the first time in 2010 for film "Caught in the Crossfire." He then produced another movie that same year called "Gun," starring himself and Val Kilmer.

G-Unit Film & Television is already credited with a documentary called "50 Cent: The New Breed" and the production of the aforementioned "Power."

"From the gritty narratives of the streets to the compelling stories that define our era, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment; it's a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told," he said, referring his rap group G-Unit, which is now his production house name.

Jackson also explained that the idea of bringing the film studio to Shreveport wasn't simply a business decision, but a targeted commitment to "fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation."

"We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity," he said about the city.

Shreveport has a population of just under 200,000 and is about a three-hour drive from Dallas, Texas, and four hours from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said that he and the city are excited to have the new studio in their back yard.

"This city's rich culture and talent provides the perfect backdrop for this endeavor. We are eager to collaborate with Mr. Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television to bring captivating movies and entertainment to Shreveport and Caddo Parish."

50 Cent's footprint has become wider and wider, especially with his charity work with the G-Unity Foundation. Charity work has seen Jackson travel to places like Houston, Texas; Somalia; and his hometown of Queens, New York, where he hands out Thanksgiving turkeys.

"Team building and entrepreneurship are skills I learned along the way, but they are so important to develop early. I look forward to G-Unity supporting programs that are doing the crucial work of teaching kids to excel at life," Jackson said on the website.



