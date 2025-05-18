‘From the frying pan into the fire’: Geo-engineering climate fix turns catastrophic

Like transhumanism, artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology, geo-engineering is another one of man’s dangerous attempts to play God.

By manipulating Earth’s climate via scattering particles to block sunlight or sucking carbon from the air, it gambles with nature’s delicate balance, inviting consequences we can’t possibly predict.

Lead researcher and founder of GeoengineeringWatch.org Dane Wigington, however, has dedicated his life to exposing and halting covert climate engineering operations. On a recent episode of “Back to the People,” he told Nicole Shanahan the wild story of how he became one of the world's most vocal critics of geo-engineering — an insidious threat most know nothing about.

Many years ago, Wigington built an off-grid home powered by solar, wind, and hydro energy in a remote area near Lake Shasta in Northern California. Everything was going great; his home was even featured in a major renewable energy magazine, celebrating his expertise in sustainable living.

But one day, something changed: His solar panels began losing a huge amount of power. Given his professional background in solar energy, Wigington knew that the culprit couldn’t possibly be natural.

After extensive research, he found the answer in his rainwater: It had aluminum in it — toxic levels that rose dramatically over an 18-month period.

Aluminum, Wigington explained, “is abundant in the Earth's strata; it does not exist in free form naturally — period. If it's in free form, it's been mined and refined and dispersed.”

In other words, climate engineering programs, specifically in the field of solar radiation management, were likely spraying aluminum nanoparticles into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight and cool the planet, which is deeply problematic considering “aluminum is toxic to all life forms.”

The rainwater is “killing virtually all soil microbiome. ... Our forests are completely imploding, not just in Northern California — the entire North American West Coast and most places around the world, and they blame that on beetles or a pest,” says Wigington, but “that's a symptom of a sick, dead, dying tree and ecosystem.”

“We have too many agencies trying to protect their paychecks and pensions and not willing to tell the truth.”

And that truth is: Geo-engineering, which is marketed as a means of mitigating climate change, is actually causing it.

“It’s speeding up drying,” even though “the goal is to block out the sun to keep the land from heating,” echoes Nicole.

“That's exactly what's happening,” says Wigington. “Climate engineering under the stated goal of mitigating the thermal energy buildup of the planet is actually exacerbating it, making a bad situation worse — pushing us from the frying pan into the fire.”

To hear more of the conversation, including details about Wigington’s documentary “The Dimming” that exposes the dark underbelly of the geo-engineering world, watch the episode above.

Want more from Nicole Shanahan?

To enjoy more of Nicole's compelling blend of empathy, curiosity, and enlightenment, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.