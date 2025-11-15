The hard truth about sunscreen

Since the 1980s, society has become increasingly heliophobic. Dermatologists warn “there’s no such thing as a healthy tan.” Influencers and celebrities urge us to slather on high SPF products any time we leave the house. Public health agencies like the CDC now list sunscreen as a daily essential alongside seat belts and flu shots.

Is all this solar alarmism really merited?

Dr. Paul Saladino — a double board certified MD, host of the “Fundamental Health” podcast, and author of “The Carnivore Code” — says no. And in fact, it’s the sunscreen itself we should be scrutinizing, he told BlazeTV host Nicole Shanahan on an episode of “Back to the People.”

While sunscreen advocates constantly warn of sun exposure-linked cancers, Dr. Saladino points out that the majority of mainstream sunscreens are ironically full of carcinogens and endocrine disruptors, like benzene, oxybenzone, octocrylene, and avobenzone.

Further, villainizing the sun makes no sense from an “evolutionary, historical, anthropological perspective,” he says. “Most animals have a sense of when they've gotten too much sun. This is just intrinsic to life on the earth.”

“You can't produce vitamin D naturally without sunshine, nor can you produce ... melatonin,” Nicole adds.

“Exactly. ... We can supplement with melatonin, and we can supplement with vitamin D, but questions remain about whether that's the same as being in the sun,” Dr. Saladino agrees.

Sun exposure is also critical for our circadian rhythm – our body’s natural 24-hour internal clock that regulates sleep-wake cycles, hormone release, body temperature, and other functions in sync with day and night.

And perhaps most importantly, it just makes us happy. Sunlight is one of the biggest factors in depression risk. “We know that endorphins are produced when you go out in the sun, so these are the feel-good chemicals in our bodies suggestive of some sort of evolutionary mechanism that spurs us as humans to crave the sun in reasonable amounts,” says Dr. Saladino.

On top of that, sunlight triggers the production of nitric oxide in our skin, which widens blood vessels and lowers blood pressure. Dr. Saladino says that “there have been studies in humans” proving the cardiovascular benefits of sun exposure.

And yet despite all the evidence that sunlight is critical to human flourishing, the medical industry continues to demonize it and insists we douse ourselves in toxic chemicals that block sunlight.

So what’s the answer? How do we reap the necessary benefits of sunlight while still protecting ourselves from overexposure?

Dr. Saladino has several suggestions to help you stay safe and healthy:

1. If you feel you need some protection from the sun, try “covering up” or opting for mineral sunscreens, specifically “non-nano zinc oxide” sunscreens. These products sit on the skin's surface and block UV rays without risk of absorption.

2. As far as sun exposure goes, Dr. Saladino says every person’s limit is different. It “depends on skin tone at base, where you are in the world, and the season,” he says. He recommends using a free app called D-Minder, which calculates your optimal sun exposure time to produce vitamin D without burning based on factors like skin type, location, age, weight, and UV index.

3. For naturally pale-skinned people, he recommends morning sunlight, as there’s less UV rays at that time.

4. Trust your instincts. “Most of us as humans have an intrinsic sense of when we've gotten enough sun,” he says. “If you are sitting indoors and the sun looks delicious ... and it feels heavenly, your body probably needs that sunlight.”

To hear more of Dr. Saladino’s take on the “anti-sun establishment,” watch the episode above.

