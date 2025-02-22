Jeff Fusco/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
$5,000 DOGE 'dividend checks' — genius plan or inflation fuel?
February 21, 2025
On Wednesday, President Trump floated the idea of using 20% of the money the DOGE slashes from corrupt, wasteful government agencies to issue payments back to the taxpayer whose hard-earned money has been spent on outlandish causes.
According to the calculations, if the DOGE recovers the $2 trillion it’s projected to recover, taxpaying households could receive $5,000 in the form of a tax rebate.
The idea has been cheered by some and ruthlessly attacked by others. Naysayers argue such payments will only fuel inflation, which the DOGE cuts are aimed at reducing. The money, they argue, should be put toward lowering our national debt. Proponents, on the other hand, contend that taxpayers deserve their money back after a radical leftist administration wasted it.
To get the pulse of the people, Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” took to X and posted the following:
On the latest episode of “Blaze News Tonight,” Jill read some of the best comments.
Glenn Beck’s head writer and researcher Jason Buttrill replied with the following:
While many echoed Butrill’s thoughts, others disagreed.
Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson says that there is perhaps “a way to do both” — issue rebates and hack away at our national debt — but the ultimate goal “is to get to the point where Congress is shamed and embarrassed and sets up legislation and actually passes budgets that then move towards something sensible.”
To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above. Let us know in the comments what you think about President Trump’s proposed dividend checks.
