Here’s a list of the most INSANE things USAID spent YOUR money on

It’s been an exciting week, as Elon Musk and the DOGE have exposed the United States Agency for International Development for wasting our tax dollars on the most far-leftist, anti-American, and just outright stupid causes.

While the American public at large is just now learning that USAID has been squandering our hard-earned money by the billions on dangerous and laughable causes alike, Glenn Beck has been sounding the alarm on USAID for years.

“USAID, as we have always told you, is an arm of the CIA. Anything that is too risky to do that you just don't want to do in the CIA because somebody's paying attention, you do it at USAID,” he says.

“All the color revolutions that happened all around the world, they were done by us. The Arab Spring was done by us. … It was USAID,” he adds.

While the mainstream media are working overtime to write off every shocking revelation as a conspiracy theory and spin a narrative of Trump cruelty, their claims are easily debunked with receipts, which, thanks to the DOGE, we now have in abundance.

Glenn reads some of the most shocking evidence of USAID’s prodigal spending.

“$7.9 million to teach Sri Lankan journalists how to avoid binary gendered language”

“$4.5 million to combat disinformation in Kazakhstan”

“$2 million for sex changes and LGBT activism in Guatemala”

“$2.1 million to help the BBC value the diversity of Libyan society”

“$10 million worth of USAID-funded meals went to an al-Qaeda linked terrorist group”

“$6 million for tourism in Egypt”

"$5 million to EcoHealth Alliance, one of the key NGOs funding bat virus research in the Wuhan lab”

“$1.1 million to an Armenian LGBT group”

“$1.5 million to promote LGBT advocacy in Jamaica”

“$2 million to promote LGBT equity through entrepreneurship in Latin America”

“$2.3 million for artisanal and small-scale gold mining in the Amazon”

“$5.5 million for LGBT activism in Uganda”

Glenn and guest co-host Pat Gray point out that the money going to some of these impoverished countries could be legitimately transformative if it were only used for the right reasons instead of advancing leftist political agendas.

“I don't care who you voted for; every American should be pissed off at this,” says Glenn.

The list above is just a fraction of the examples Glenn gives. To hear the full list, watch the episode above.

