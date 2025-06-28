Abortions are going up thanks to THIS leftist loophole

In the background of the Supreme Court ruling that has given states the power to block Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood clinics is President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which could hit the clinics even harder.

The bill includes language that would ban insurance plans offered under the Affordable Care Act from covering abortion care in certain states.

“I’m still optimistic that this will remain in the bill. There’s too much political support behind it, primarily from the American people, by the way,” Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, tells BlazeTV host Jill Savage and Blaze media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford on “Blaze News: The Mandate.”

“Over 60% of Americans do not want tax dollars going towards funding abortion procedures,” he explains, adding, “I think Donald Trump has shown Republicans how to fight back in the culture war and how to win.”

“There’s been some good progress. We are cutting back taxpayer funding in the red states for abortions, we are restricting it, we are passing common-sense laws like in Texas and in Florida. Texas has a great law; it’s a heartbeat law, and they’ve essentially eliminated all of abortions,” he continues.

However, after the overturn of Roe v. Wade three years ago, abortions have gone up by 10% across America.

“What’s causing that is the blue states have passed what’s known as shield laws that allow them to recruit and advertise for abortion services in the red states and the border states,” Schilling explains. “It also allows their pharmaceutical companies and their doctors to mail out abortion drugs to the red states.”

“I do hope that in the future, we will bring more attention to the fact that these blue states have weaponized their laws to make sure that we’re aborting more babies,” he adds.

Want more from 'Blaze News: The Mandate'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.