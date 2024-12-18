While House Republicans have vowed not to renew funding for the State Department’s Global Engagement Center — which orchestrated government censorship operations — there may not be reason for celebration quite yet.

“The Global Engagement Center is an office house within the State Department that works with the likes of the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies,” Gabe Kaminsky, who is an investigative reporter at the Washington Examiner, tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

This center began in 2016 and had an eight-year authorization.

“We’ve really peeled back the curtain on their ties to suppress speech,” Kaminsky explains. “That has led Congress, members of the House Republicans, to basically say they’re not going to vote to reauthorize the Global Engagement Center.”

“They are planning to reallocate those employees to other agencies,” he adds.

“Does this mean that this all goes away? Or where are they scurrying off to? Because we should rightly be very nervous about exactly where they’re going,” Peterson says.

“There’s a whole lot of employees, I believe over 100, who work at the Global Engagement Center. To be fair, some of those people probably double dip in all the roles at agencies. The Global Engagement Center works with various agencies,” Kaminsky says.

“Where are they going to be in the future? Is that going to be outside nongovernmental organizations that basically seek to pressure the government to adopt policies to thwart alleged disinformation?” he continues.

“I’m definitely going to be interested in trying to track where these people end up, and if it’s at other agencies, presumably the Trump administration, is going to be looking at that in conjunction with their broader effort with DOGE,” he adds.

