Disney and Amazon Prime are both woke disasters — and it’s getting WORSE

As more classic shows receive woke makeovers, America’s once-favorite streaming services can’t seem to stop digging their own graves.

Batman is one of the latest to fall, after Amazon Prime’s new cartoon of the famous superhero features a gender-swapped version of the Penguin. The creator reportedly said the move was inspired by a drag queen and numerous musicals.

Ryan Kinel, host of “RK Outpost” on YouTube and a U.S. Navy veteran, is among those not pleased.

“Unfortunately they decided to put identity politics first and foremost,” he tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.” “They said, you know, ‘we were inspired by drag queens.’ It’s a penguin that’s grotesque, that’s fat, that’s ugly, but it’s a woman.”

“I don’t really understand what they thought was going to happen, but certainly they’ve been at the heavy end of some major criticism,” he adds, noting that the other female villain in the series, Harley Quinn, is no longer a white woman but a race-swapped lesbian.

“It just goes back to getting into these things that are beloved and pillaging them and bastardizing them for the sake of modern-day identity politics,” he says.

Disney has also come under fire recently for taking its woke agenda too far, with a highly criticized live-action remake of "Snow White" — as well as hiring drag queens to do children’s hair at theme parks.

“There’s still men dressed as women who are cutting little girls' and boys' hair at the park,” Peterson tells Savage and Kinel.

“Disney as a company for so long has really relied on this aspect of being family-friendly,” Kinel says. “Well, unfortunately, over the past couple years, it’s hard to say that this is a company that any family person, anyone with children, would describe as family-friendly.”

