Journalist Steve Baker Goes UNDER COVER at DNC — here's what he saw

Investigative reporter Steve Baker went under cover at the DNC in Chicago — and what he found was surprising.

“We’re not going to be able to reveal one of these James O’Keefe or Project Veritas-type moments, because it just doesn’t happen with just basic political conversation,” Baker tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“And here’s why: It’s because the speeches, the speakers at the DNC, are already saying all of the most radical things with their outside voices,” he continues, noting that they did have conversations with “quite a few important people within the Democratic Party.”

“We’re not going to be able to get those surprise, shocking, statements, because what’s shocking any more coming from them? They’re as extreme as they can possibly be,” he adds.

Baker’s overall impression of the people he met at the DNC is that they’re “a party of people that are motivated by their feelings.”

“They’re motivated by an image and not by the numbers. The facts, the math, that’s not how they’re processing their own politics. It is a feelings-based party,” Baker explains. “It is the way they look, it is the way they feel, it is who they choose to sleep with, how they dress, what gender they decide to be, and it’s all based on feelings.”

“Of course,” he continues, “obviously the overriding sacrament of abortion seems to be the largest driving factor for the Democratic machine.”

Baker did get to take in the sentiment regarding the party’s presidential candidates — Kamala Harris and VP pick Tim Walz — and what he saw was a little concerning.

As he watched Kamala’s DNC speech in a Chicago hotel bar, around a hundred people filled in alongside him.

“People were cheering in the bar area; waitstaff would stop and just gush over her; they were cheering at the end of the speech; they cheered very much,” Baker says. “And of course, the people that we talked to last night told us many of them have been to several conventions, the DNC meetings, and they said it was the best speech they had ever seen.”

However, most of those supporting her aren’t caught up with her policy proposals and like her for an entirely different reason.

“This is their moment in history, because they are excited about a woman of color finally becoming president of this country. Doesn’t matter what the issues are; it’s more about the looks, the feelings, the packaging than it is the actual issues,” Baker says.

