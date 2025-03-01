VIRAL MOMENT: Elon Musk's hilarious answer to Blaze Media reporter's DOGE question

In an exciting development, Blaze News senior editor for politics Christopher Bedford has just become the first-ever new media reporter permitted into the White House press pool.

And so he’s now able to dispel the narrative that Elon Musk is “in charge.”

“Elon Musk was sitting along the outside wall, he wasn’t sitting at the main Cabinet table, he’s not a member of the Cabinet or someone who’s at Cabinet level, there’s a lot of different people along the back,” Bedford tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“And when he was called upon by the president, who he called the ‘commander in chief’ in his remarks, when he was called upon to answer questions that were specific to what he was working on and he was advising on, then he gave answers,” he continues.

“So this is a narrative that reporters, like many narratives, and many reporters, walked in with. They decided Elon Musk is in charge of this Cabinet meeting. Neither in seating, nor in his deferential treatment, nor in the way he responded, nor in the way he answered questions, was that the case,” Bedford explains.

While Musk was clearly not “in charge,” he did offer Bedford an answer to one of his questions.

He asked Musk about an email the DOGE had sent to all government employees, which asked workers to list just five things they had accomplished over the previous workweek.

"About half of the government employees so far appear to have responded to your request for what they've been doing over the past week. Is there a timeline in place for next moves, for people being fired? When can the American people expect to see results from that?" he asked.

"To be clear, I think that email was perhaps misinterpreted as a performance review, but actually it was a pulse-check review," Musk answered. "If you have a pulse and two neurons, you can reply to an email. I think this is not a high bar," he continued, adding, "Anyone could accomplish this."

