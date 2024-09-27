Mayor Eric Adams ‘spoke out fiercely’ against border crisis— now he's INDICTED for $10 million in bribes

Mayor Eric Adams is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but he’s historically become the first sitting mayor in the history of New York to be indicted for committing crimes.

The indictment alleges that Mayor Adams took $10 million in illegal donations and bribes. The U.S. Attorney's Office claims that he sought and accepted gifts and contributions from wealthy foreign business people — including a Turkish government official.

Adams is pushing back against the allegations and arguing that he’s being targeted for speaking out against the Biden administration.

“It is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with crimes. If so, these charges would be entirely false, based on lies. But they would not be surprising. I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target, and a target I became,” Adams said in a statement following the allegations.

“For months, leaks and rumors have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty. Just this past week, they searched the home of our new police commissioner looking for documents from 20 years ago. Just one week after he joined my administration,” he continued.

Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” notes that what he’s referring to is likely when Adams “spoke out fiercely against the Biden-Harris border crisis” and said it was “destroying New York City.”

Host of “The Josh Hammer Show” Josh Hammer tells Savage and Matthew Peterson that he believes Adams is in “deep doo-doo.”

“He’s going to have to face a choice as to whether to try to slog this out or resign,” Hammer says, adding, “So far, it seems like he’s going to fight it.”

