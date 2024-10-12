How FEMA is funding illegal immigration — and shutting down a journalist exposing it

If you plan on spreading awareness as to where a government agency is really sending their money, be prepared for some serious pushback.

Independent journalist Breanna Morello is dealing with this firsthand after saying that FEMA is giving money to illegal immigrants instead of hurricane victims.

“Throughout the week, I’ve been reporting that FEMA has been taking over a billion of our dollars that’s intended for disasters and shifting it towards the illegal invasion going on right now in our country,” Morello said in a video posted to her social media. “Now, FEMA is addressing my report on their website calling it a ‘rumor.’”

“They’re saying that this is false, no money is being diverted from the disaster response,” Morello continued, before deciding to reveal her source.

“My source behind my reporting is actually FEMA itself. If you go to the same website, you search these headlines, guess what? They’re on their own website. I pulled all of this information from their press releases. They’ve been bragging about giving our money away to the invaders for years now,” Morello explained.

And Morello has even more to share with Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight,” telling the pair that it’s been about a billion dollars in the last year alone that they’ve given to illegal immigrants.

“They’re claiming that this money wasn’t money meant to be used on disasters itself, but that’s literally what FEMA is as a whole. So the fact that they’re sending some of our money over to help with the invasion, to help keep that going, is concerning,” she continues.

Morello also reached out to the audit group Open the Books, which is a group fighting to achieve full transparency of all disclosed spending at every level of government — federal, state, and local.

“They did share, though, that FEMA actually has eight billion dollars sitting in bank accounts right now. Now, that money, according to Open the Books, is from previous disasters that they haven’t actually paid out on, like Hurricane Katrina,” Morello explains.

