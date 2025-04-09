Senator Banks CLOWNS HHS employee cut by DOGE

President Donald Trump’s restructuring of the federal government has not been going well for some government employees — and they’re not doing a great job helping their own cases.

One recent viral video taken by a fired Health and Human Services employee shows the employee himself attempting to chase down Senator Jim Banks (R-Ind.), only for his plan to completely backfire.

“Hi, I was a worker at HHS, I was fired illegally on February 14. There are many people who are not getting social service programs, especially people with disabilities. Are you going to do anything to stop what’s happening?” the disgruntled former employee said while chasing Banks into an elevator.

“You probably deserved it,” Banks replied.

“I deserved it? Yeah, that’s great to hear. Why did I deserve it?” the former employee continued.

As the elevator doors began to shut, Banks said, “Because you seem like a clown.”

“This is one of those serendipitous moments where the way this was shot, I mean, you couldn’t script this any better,” Matthew Peterson tells Jill Savage on “Blaze News Tonight.” “It’s becoming a meme, and it really is just brilliant cinematography, basically. It was a perfect sequence.”

“Right now, this is the DOGE order of the day, and you know, straight into our veins. We want to hear more of the complaints and the tears and drink them, because no one feels bad. This has been a long time coming. It’s very needed, and it’s our money being wasted,” he adds.

