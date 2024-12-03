The REAL reason Joe Biden pardoned Hunter

Joe Biden isn’t leaving the White House quietly.

With less than two months left in his term, the president issued a full and unconditional ten-year pardon for his son Hunter Biden.

This includes any of the crimes he may have committed between January 1, 2014, and December 1, 2024.

“This covers Hunter’s felony convictions for gun charges, tax offenses, and even overlaps with his time with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. But we were told by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly that this wouldn’t happen,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” comments.

“Let’s be clear: This isn’t a pardon. This is a decade's worth of salvation and forgiveness,” Eric Eggers, vice president of the Government Accountability Institute, responds. “This is also an affront to the integrity of our democracy, and it’s just the latest admission that Joe Biden and the Biden administration have been lying to the American people for the last four years.”

“It started in the fall of 2020, when the FBI worked in conjunction with Big Tech to help suppress the accountability of the Hunter Biden business dealings in the first place, which allowed Joe Biden to even become president, so he could later pardon Hunter Biden,” he continues.

“What are the big crimes that are actually being covered up here?” Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson asks Eggers, who cites the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

“Joe Biden begins this period of grace for his son, January 2014; the month before that, Hunter Biden rode on Air Force 2, with his then-vice President father, Joe Biden. Together, they travel to China,” Eggers explains, noting that at the time, Hunter had zero international business experience.

“He gets this $1.5 billion private equity deal, a joint partnership with essentially the communist government of China, never been done before,” Eggers continues. “This began this international ravaging of the dark corners of shady businesses that wanted to curry favor with American political elites. It’s called ‘elite capture.’”

“These are business deals that would have involved Joe Biden. So by creating this decade's worth of grace for Hunter,” he concludes, “this is the closest Joe Biden has come to creating grace and space for himself.”

