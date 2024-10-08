God's army: Hurricane Helene reveals the BEST of Americans and WORST of the federal government

Hurricane Helene blindsided the people of the Southeast — and in light of conflicting reports from citizens, the government, and the media, Glenn Beck has been on the ground to figure out exactly what’s going on.

“I’ve seen one FEMA truck,” Glenn tells Hilary Kennedy and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.” “We were driving with eight, nine people. I was the only one that saw the truck tucked away from everyone. I said to them, ‘What are you doing here?’”

Glenn recalls that the FEMA crew was “sitting at a card table with one computer.”

“They said, ‘Well, we need to be where the people are,’ and I thought, well, the people aren’t here,” he says, adding, “It is absolutely ridiculous what the government is doing, but again, the hope is coming from the people here.”

“It’s all being done by former Special Forces, the Harley-Davidson dealer here is doing it. I mean, this is communities and one American after another coming in and just helping,” he explains.

“So you’re confirming that what you’re seeing is very little action from the federal government,” Peterson says.

“No,” Glenn retorts. “What I’m saying is ‘No action from the federal government.’”

There is some action in the form of taking supplies from well-meaning citizens who are attempting to help.

“You will have a well-sourced story that is telling you when FEMA does arrive, what they do. One source is a semi-truck driver who had been pulled over by FEMA, and they took his food off his truck, because they know better,” Glenn says. “We have FEMA trying to shut down this helo field because the FAA isn’t involved.”

“Screw the FAA. If you had planes down here, and you had helicopters yourself, and you were rescuing them, then fine. We’d shut this down. But you’re not here, and I really don’t think they care,” he adds.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.