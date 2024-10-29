‘Tired of seeing the death’: Blaze News journalist EXPOSES failed federal aid in North Carolina

Hurricane Helene coverage might be dwindling in the mainstream media, but Blaze News investigative journalist Steve Baker isn’t giving up on the victims.

“I actually met with the primary director here on the ground of FEMA,” Baker, who’s on the ground in North Carolina, tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

And what he’s found is “interesting.”

“There is absolutely incontrovertible evidence that FEMA has a much larger footprint on the ground in the disaster zone here. They have ten disaster relief centers already set up. They now have a massive warehouse with just thousands of pallets of dry goods, of drinks of water, all types of humanitarian aid and needs that are required to be delivered,” Baker explains.

“Yet all of the people also on the ground, working in these distant remote communities, never see them,” he adds.

Baker, who’s been working in two of the worst-hit areas in North Carolina, has seen “no FEMA.”

“Zero. Not one sign of them. So they have more goods, they have more services, they have more people,” he says. “They dwarf everyone else’s operations; we just don’t know where they’re delivering everything.”

When Baker did get a chance to speak with someone from FEMA, that individual's response was not comforting.

“I asked him, ‘Why are we not seeing the government agencies, federal agencies, state, local, county, whatever, out at these recovery sites?'" Baker explains. “He just shrugged and he said, ‘I think that they’re just tired of seeing the death.’”

