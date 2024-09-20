Journalist spoke to 10 people from Tucson Trump rally who were afflicted with mystery illness; here’s what they said

After attending a Trump rally in Tucson, Arizona, last week, roughly 20 attendees reported mysterious symptoms, such as blurred vision and facial swelling following the event. While we still don’t know what happened, many are speculating that a chemical attack took place.

Could the strange illness that afflicted the attendees be a result of more political violence incited by Democrats and the mainstream media?

Political journalist Christy Kelly joins Jill Savage and the “Blaze News Tonight” panel to discuss the deeply concerning situation.

According to Kelly, “This wasn’t an ordinary rally,” primarily because “there was a lot of consternation going into the rally.”



“The namesake of the venue, Linda Ronstadt, published to social media a lengthy post stating her displeasure with Trump even being there,” says Kelly, who says she’s “spoken with 10 [of the people] who have come down with some sort of mystery illness,” all of whom happened to be “seated behind [Trump].”

“What have these people told you?” asks Blaze Media’s editor in chief Matthew Peterson.

Kelly says that these afflicted individuals reported that “everything in the rally went fine.”

However, after the rally, strange maladies began setting in.

“Every single person that I spoke to said 20 to 30 minutes after they left the rally, they began to get blurry eyes, blurry vision; some said their nose started stinging; they started experiencing redness that progressively got worse,” she says, adding that the majority of people she spoke with “did end up in the ER,” and some were then “referred to their opthalmologist.”

“The two that I spoke to that were referred to their ophthalmologist ... gave me the paperwork,” which “indicated bilateral ocular chemical burn,” she says.

“The emergency room physicians were less definitive,” indicating that the strange symptoms could have been a result of “extreme exposure to lighting” or potentially an “irritant in the air.” However, the ophthalmologist reports indicated that it was “some sort of chemical burn.”

Despite both the event center and local law enforcement being notified of the situation, Kelly says she has “not heard a statement from either the facility or the Tucson Police.”

Thankfully, the Trump campaign is taking the initiative to find out what happened.

“I do know that the Trump campaign here locally has been on top of it. They've been fielding all of the complaints, and I assume they are spearheading an investigation as to what is going on,” says Kelly.

