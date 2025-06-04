Female with 'anger issues' fires gun amid argument, but bullet pierces wall of uninvolved neighbor — and tragedy strikes

Things were as uneventful as you can imagine for 45-year-old Billy Sorrels late Friday night.

He was sitting in bed in his Oklahoma City residence while a 12-year-old boy sat near him playing video games, police told KOTV-DT.

'The bullet has to go somewhere.'

But at that time, Sorrels' next-door neighbor — 30-year-old Elisha Kirby — fired a round from her gun while she was in the doorway of her home, police told KWTV-DT.

Kirby — who later told cops she had "anger issues" — was arguing with a woman when she fired the round, police told KOTV.

Police said the bullet went through a wall and hit Sorrels, KOTV added.

The child in the bedroom reported that he heard "an explosion," turned around, and saw Sorrels bleeding from his face, the Oklahoman reported.

Image source: Oklahoma City Police Department

“Bullet apparently just narrowly missed the kid,” Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City police told KOTV.

Police were called to Sorrels' residence near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnylane Road to investigate a shooting, KOTV noted, adding that officers found Sorrels collapsed dead on his front porch.

Investigators found a rifle near Sorrels' bed and figured the victim shot himself, KOTV reported.

But Sorrels' family found a bullet hole in the wall and called police to come back, KOTV noted, adding that Knight explained that "investigators were able to piece together where the shot came from."

Kirby in an interview with authorities confessed to shooting the gun that killed the victim, the Oklahoman said, citing the affidavit.

Oklahoma City. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

What's more, the affidavit states that Kirby admitted to having "anger issues, and she let the anger get the best of her," the paper said, adding that Kirby said she "thought she had fired her gun in an upward direction and did not mean to shoot in the direction of the victim's apartment."

Knight told KOTV, “The bullet has to go somewhere. It went right through a wall, struck the man, ultimately killing him.”

Kirby was arrested early Sunday on a charge of second-degree murder and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, jail records state.

An official with the Oklahoma County Criminal Court on Wednesday told Blaze News that Kirby likely will be arraigned in a video hearing by Friday.

KOTV, citing police records, reported that it wasn't the first time Kirby has been jailed over firing a gun. The station said in February she was arrested in connection with a shooting in which she injured herself.

