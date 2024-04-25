Insane video: Unhinged male beats on bus driver, pulls him from seat while bus is motoring down street — then comes the crash

Surveillance video caught the terrifying moments when a passenger began physically attacking a bus driver — and pulling the driver from his seat — while the bus was still motoring down a busy street Saturday in Oklahoma City.

The scary scene culminated with the bus crashing into a building.

What are the details?

Oklahoma City’s Public Transportation Department released the video Wednesday showing the attack on one of its EMBARK bus drivers, KFOR-TV reported.

“The suspect asked to be let off at the intersection of Britton and Western," Oklahoma City Police Lt. Jeff Cooper told the station. "The bus driver told him he couldn’t do that."

The bus driver, following city policy, reportedly told the passenger he could let him off at the next designated stop, KFOR noted.

With that, video shows the passenger suddenly throwing punches at the driver:

The passenger soon pulls the driver out of his seat and into the aisle — and the bus is still moving:

As you no doubt are guessing, the bus without a driver behind the wheel is not long for its lane — and it soon veers off the road.

Video shows the bus finally crashing into a business, KFOR said.

Here's the clip:

OKCPD arrest an Embark passenger for attacking a bus driver this past weekend, sending the bus into a building at Britton & Western. The passenger demanded to get off the bus at a railroad track, against regulations.

— Tara Blume (@tcblume) April 24, 2024

The bus driver's seat belt stayed on throughout the attack, and the station said it saved the driver from being thrown through the windshield.



What happened next?

Police identified 23-year-old Tihron Harrison as the passenger who attacked the bus driver, and police said Harrison ran from the scene, KFOR said. But cops soon caught up to Harrison, took him to a hospital to get evaluated, and arrested him, the station said.

23-year-old Tihron Harrison: "ran from the scene but was later caught by police, taken to the hospital to get checked out, then arrested."

— Stridewalker (@Stridewalker1) April 25, 2024

“Obviously [the driver] had some bumps and bruises," Jason Ferbrache, director of the city's Public Transportation and Parking Department, told KFOR. "We got him to medical facilities right after, and he’s off work now but doing well."



Ferbrache added to the station that the bus driver did everything he could to follow the city’s policies while keeping people on board safe.

“When you run into a situation like that, no matter how much training you have, it’s very difficult to prepare for somebody really assaulting you while you’re operating a vehicle in motion,” Ferbrache noted to KFOR.

