Former Trump ambassador sets his sights on flipping key Senate seat

Former Republican Senator Scott Brown (Mass.) has now set his sights on a new political endeavor to boost the GOP's presence on Capitol Hill.

Brown previously represented Massachusetts in the Senate and served as ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa during President Donald Trump's first term. Brown announced Wednesday that he intends to continue his political career by taking back a New Hampshire Senate seat and replacing retiring Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

'Chris Pappas wants a better title. I want a better America.'

Photo by Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Brown is the most high-profile Republican to enter the race after former GOP Gov. Chris Sununu decided not to run for the seat. As things stand now, Brown is likely to face off against Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire.

"Like a lot of you, I'm worried about where this country is headed," Brown said in his announcement Wednesday. "New Hampshire is an amazing place to live, work, and raise a family. ... But in Washington, we haven't been represented by the right people.

"I’m running for the United States Senate to restore common sense, keep our border secure, and fight for our New Hampshire values," Brown wrote in a Wednesday post on X. "Chris Pappas wants a better title. I want a better America."

Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Although both of New Hampshire's Senate seats have been held by Democrats for the last few election cycles, this race is not a long shot for Republicans.

New Hampshire has consistently elected Republican governors since 2016, and the GOP has maintained a majority in the state Senate. Democrats have held on and won the state for the past six elections, but by increasingly narrow margins. With a strong GOP presence in the state, it's very possible that Republicans could take back and flip another key Senate seat.

