Civilizational collapse: Less than 15% of 30-year-olds are married homeowners

Americans used to settle down and start families in their 20s, but according to a chart that went viral all over social media this past weekend, that’s not even happening once they hit 30.

The chart revealed a steep drop-off from 1990, where it sat around 45%, plummeting to under 15% in 2025.

“This is a loss. ... This is like how ‘WALL-E’ happens. No exaggeration. This is the death of a culture. This is without spiritual revival. You cannot materialistically return from this,” BlazeTV host Steve Deace says, horrified.

“If you’re the Chicoms, you don’t need to risk a nuclear war. Just wait this thing out, man,” he adds.

And Deace has a few theories as to why there has been such a significant decline in married homeowners by the age of 30.

“This is unrecoverable. Percentage of 30-year-olds who are both married and homeowners in the last 75 years. You won’t dig out of that. And there’s all kinds of reasons. There’s economic reasons that are very valid. Cultural reasons that are very valid. Familial reasons — where are the dads that modeled this? Very valid,” Deace says.

“Legacy gone, responsibility gone, the family unit gone. If that is not fixed or course-corrected, I’m just going to tell you right now, your kids and grandkids — and I’m talking about my own — they’re going to live in a communist country and/or need to know Arabic. You are not going to Netflix-and-chill your way past that,” he continues.

“So that graphic right there, my friends,” he adds, “is where the rubber hits the road.”

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve's take on national politics, Christian worldview, and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.