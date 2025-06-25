All-female college that allows males, illegal immigrants gets hit with Title IX complaint

A Title IX complaint was submitted against Smith College, an all-girls school in Northampton, Massachusetts, that openly allows biological males to enroll in its programs.

Activist group Defending Education filed the complaint over alleged discrimination by the school on the basis of sex in programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

The group made the allegations on behalf of "parents and students throughout the country" and pointed to specific policies from Smith College that state males can apply to the school so long as they identify as women.

'Smith has relegated women to second class citizens.'

According to Defending Education, Smith College has admitted males since 2015 and maintains "all gender" bathrooms and locker rooms.

In its formal complaint, DE alleges Smith College's policy on "Gender Identity and Expression" indicates that "every single occupancy restroom on campus is designated all-gender."

The college also allegedly advertises its Health & Wellness Center as providing "trans-affirming primary care, including hormone therapy."

On the school's admissions page, the Frequently Asked Questions portion explains that the women's college "considers for admission any applicants who self-identify as women; cis, trans, and nonbinary women are eligible to apply to Smith."

Smith College made headlines in May when it invited Admiral Rachel Levine to speak at commencement and awarded him an honorary degree.

Levine is a man who believes he is a woman and was the assistant secretary for health under President Joe Biden between 2021 and 2025. The admiral appeared in the school's promo video for the 2025 commencement, where he is heard saying that he was "excited to watch" the students "make history."

Sarah Parshall Perry, vice president of Defending Education, told Blaze News that by treating sex and gender identity the same, "Smith has relegated women to second-class citizens."

Perry also pointed to alleged "bias" teams at Smith, which she said are "incredibly effective in getting students to self-censor" about the issue.

Smith also openly advocates for "undocumented" students at the school and says "SAT or ACT scores are optional" for applicants.

Illegal immigrant students are allowed to apply under any admission plan at Smith, and the school is even willing to foot the bill.

"Smith meets 100% of the demonstrated need of all admitted students who apply for financial aid by the published deadlines," the school writes. Therefore, by the school's own words, it provides funding to illegal alien students using a form of "need-based financial aid," as opposed to a traditional student loan process.

