Whoopi's warped I-rant leaves 'The View' co-hosts speechless

“The View” co-hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin now know how the rest of us feel.

Audiences have endured an endless string of fake news stories, crazed conspiracies, and more from the toxic ABC News product.

We roll our eyes, laugh, and stare agape, wondering why the top brass isn’t ashamed to put the network’s name on the product.

Haines and Griffin must be numb to it all, enduring it five days a week while the paychecks keep clearing. Last week, however, Whoopi Goldberg’s commentary proved too much for even them.

The trouble began with the panel debating the latest Israeli attacks on Iran and the prospect of the U.S. entering the fray. That led to this bewildering exchange between Goldberg and Griffin.

Griffin began by explaining how the human rights abuses in Iran are far worse than what citizens face in the U.S. It’s a “the sky is blue” comment, except uber-patriot Goldberg disagreed.

GOLDBERG: We've been known in this country to tie gay folks to the car!

FARAH GRIFFIN: I’m sorry, but where the Iranian regime is today is nothing compared to the United States!

GOLDBERG: Listen, I'm sorry! They used to just keep hanging black people!

FARAH GRIFFIN: It’s not even the same! I couldn’t step foot wearing this outfit in Iran right now ... I think it's very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is in Iran.

GOLDBERG: Not if you're black!

HOSTIN: Not for everybody!

GOLDBERG: Not if you're black!

Haines jumped in, trying to bring sanity to the discussion, but Goldberg wouldn’t budge.

This really happened on a major television network, not a YouTube channel with 25 indifferent subscribers ...

Anadolu/Kevin Mazur/Getty Imagesed

China's 'Better' AI bet

U.S.-based film studios are treading carefully vis-à-vis AI. Very carefully.

They don’t want to be seen as pushing digital creativity over human inspiration, and the recent industry strikes offered limited protections for cast and crew against the AI revolution.

China has no such compunctions.

In fact, the China Film Foundation recently announced two new AI-driven projects: the restoration of 100 martial arts films and the first completely AI-produced animated film: “A Better Tomorrow: Cyber Border.”

The scariest part for tomorrow’s filmmakers? “A Better Tomorrow” required just 30 people to complete. Now, recall watching any MCU film and seeing the waves of names floating by during the end credits.

It’s no wonder Hollywood is very, very nervous ...

'Mega' millions

Find a spouse who will love you as much as Francis Ford Coppola loves “Megalopolis.” The auteur’s 2024 film earned rough reviews and an even worse commercial drubbing. It’s still Coppola’s baby, despite it costing him tens of millions.

Literally.

With a box office tally of only $14 million, the Mega-flop didn't come close to making back its estimated $120 million budget — most of which came from the “Apocalypse Now” director's own pockets. That’s commitment, and his relationship with the film is far from over.

Coppola has yanked “Megalopolis” from its brief VOD platform run and refuses to let the movie be shown on streaming platforms or Blu-ray. Instead, he’s about to start a limited U.S. tour where he’ll screen the film and provide post-movie commentary.

We’ll know it’s true love if he announces a sequel during the tour ...

Lane's gay panic

Thoughts and prayers go out to Nathan Lane. He just caught a severe case of Trump derangement syndrome.

The TV/film/Broadway actor is currently appearing in “Mid-Century Modern,” Hulu’s new gay sitcom. Lane is proud of the show but fears it could come to a crashing halt at any point. Is he worried about low ratings or disinterested Hulu executives? Perhaps the show’s budget is too expensive for the streamer?

No. He thinks Orange Man Bad might make it disappear.

“Is it going to change any minds? I don’t know about that. Trump, if he knew we were on the air, would probably try to shut it down, come after Hulu. But I think it’s a great thing to have right now, in the midst of books being banned and, ‘Don’t say this and don’t say gay and don’t do that.’ I think it’s a perfect time for a show like this.”

Maybe Lane should press Scott Bessent about his fears. Bessent is Trump’s treasury secretary, an openly gay man. He seems quite happy to be where is he today. Can Lane say the same?