Thug allegedly robs woman at gunpoint for pair of shoes. The whole thing ends rather painfully for him.

Things ended painfully for a male who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint for a pair of shoes Saturday night in Oklahoma City, as he crashed his car into a pole amid a police chase.

What are the details?

Police said the victim was trying to sell her red and silver Balenciaga shoes on Offer Up, and an individual with the username "Turbo" — later identified as 21-year-old Taber Carter — contacted her, KOKH-TV reported.



According to the New York Post, the shoes usually cost more than $1,000 new:

The victim reported that she and Carter agreed to meet at a 7-Eleven, but Carter never showed up, the station said.

The victim and her mother then went to a T-Mobile store on Northwest Expressway when Carter messaged the victim asking where she was, KOKH said.

Police said Carter met the victim at T-Mobile, and when the victim walked up to Carter's vehicle, he pulled out a black "Glock-like" pistol, pointed it at the victim's head, and demanded the shoes, the station said.

The victim said she gave him the shoes but was able to reach into the car and take one shoe back as Carter was driving away, KOKH reported.



Carter turned back to demand the other shoe, but the victim told him she'd already locked it inside her car, the station said, citing the police report, and Carter drove off.

What happened next?

Two hours later, police were called to perform a welfare check, KOTV-TV reported. Turns out Carter was passed out in a car that matched the description of the shoe robbery suspect's vehicle, KOTV said.

When officers awakened Carter, they said he drove away, which triggered a police pursuit, KOTV reported.

Alas, Carter crashed into a pole near Northwest 36th Street and Meridian Avenue, KOTV noted, which caused a power outage in the area as well as a small grass fire that was quickly extinguished.

Carter was taken into custody and booked into jail, KOTV said.

Jail records indicate he was charged with endangering others while eluding police as well as robbery or attempted with a dangerous weapon. Carter remained in jail Wednesday afternoon.

The Post, citing police, said Carter also was injured — with his mugshot showing his right eye swollen shut as well as numerous scrapes on his right forehead and nose. The paper said Carter is being held with no bail.

Police warned those who meet others in person for transactions to do so in public places with lots of cameras, such as police stations.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!