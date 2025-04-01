Woke Yale professor FLEES to Canada to escape Donald Trump

Once every four years, liberals across the country threaten their fellow citizens with a devastating loss if their presidential candidate fails to secure the White House — that loss being themselves.

And one man is setting the example for all those who have posed these threats by following through on his.

“It’s a very sad day, it’s a sad week really, and you know, my fellow Americans, I’m here to tell you why. And the reason why is there’s a man, a very intelligent, well-lettered man, by his own admission, named Jason Stanley,” Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight” explains, adding, “And he’s decided to leave this country.”

Stanley first made it onto Peterson’s radar in 2021, when he posted on X his lengthy list of credentials before claiming that people who don’t share his level of expertise have no right to discuss “wokeness and academia.”

While Stanley mainly uses X to talk about himself and his credentials, he also uses it to attack people like Peterson himself.

In his own post on X, Peterson quote-tweeted Tim Carney’s post that said, “We need to teach natural law in the public school.”

Peterson wrote, “It’s not enough to ban CRT. We must replace it with natural law.”

Stanley screenshotted the exchange and wrote his own post that simply said, “White Christian Nationalism.”

“He actually called teaching natural law ‘White Christian Nationalism,’” Peterson says. “A bunch of people came in and pillared him, and then this happened many times. The beautiful thing about afterwards, when myself and others just gave it to him, is that he did the right thing and he left.”

“The sad thing is, he has actually decided to not just leave Twitter like he has in the past, he’s now going to leave the country,” Peterson adds.

Stanley claims “the decision was entirely because of the political climate in the United States.”

“I’m happy he’s leaving,” Peterson says. “He has the courage of his convictions, he should take more with him, but also, we’re all going to miss you.”

