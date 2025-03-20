The future of the Republican Party: MAHA, tech bros, and young trads

Trump may have won the presidency, but he’s only the president until 2028. After that, the Republican Party must figure out how to keep the MAGA momentum going.

Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight” believes that the ideologically different types of Americans who have banded together behind Trump are the key.

“What’s going to happen over the next few years is you’re going to see tensions arise, health tensions, between different parts of this new coalition on the right,” he says.

“I mean, just think about the voters. Some people are sort of Joe Rogan listeners, not very political per se, but they are against the wokeness. They don’t like what’s going on there. You have the tech bros, who are about excellence and merit and are very angry about Elon not being able to go to Mars if we keep DEI.”

“You see the classic on the right, the religious conservatives and the rise of young trads who are very pro-Trump. You see also the MAHA moms,” he continues, “people talking about all these chemicals.”

“This is a broad and varied coalition, and this is also what winning looks like,” he adds.

However, as Peterson said, this will create debates within the party.

“For instance, even now in the HHS, when it comes to health and administration, you have some people who are filling appointments who are more on the tech bro side,” Peterson explains.

“And you also have people who are full MAHA, very much about moving against big corporate and a lot of the poisons and questioning a lot of the scientific research in the past, which was funded by big corporations,” he continues.

“Now, those two sides won’t always agree. I like them both; they both have great qualities; and if they’re debating things internally, that’s good, that’s healthy, that’s what we want. And so it’s not going to be just one big, happy party moving forward.”

“In order to build a new coalition of the future, we’re going to have a lot of exciting debates amongst ourselves about where this should go, and again, that is a sign of winning,” he adds.

