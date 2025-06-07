Meet the DOJ’s creepy shadow agency controlling racial tensions and media narratives

We all remember how during the Summer of Rage we were told that the riots literally burning cities to the ground were “mostly peaceful protests.”

Five years later, we’re now learning that phrases like that might have come directly from a secret government agency called the Community Relations Service, which manipulates racial tensions and media narratives under Title 10 of the Civil Rights Act.

To dive down the rabbit hole, Jill Savage and Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson, hosts of “Blaze News | The Mandate,” invite BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre to the show.

“Title 10 of the Civil Rights Act required there to be a community relations service, which went around and tried to smooth out problems between the different communities in the United States,” says MacIntyre.

While “in theory that sounds great,” the reality is “what this service actually ended up doing was managing the expectations of different communities when it came to violence, especially when it came to violence between black communities and white communities.”

“Anytime that a white person might receive some level of violence from a minority, these people were deployed to control the story, to control the situation,” says MacIntyre.

This control went to great extents, involving “[putting] lots of pressure on local media,” “[coordinating] with law enforcement,” and “writing prepared statements, in some cases, for the victim's families.”

“It's manipulating everything people know about race relations in the United States from top to bottom,” says MacIntyre.

He references the racially charged brawl between Somali and Congolese immigrants and a group of white men that led to the death of Donald Giusti, a white male, in Lewiston, Maine, in 2018.

The CRS was quickly “deployed to make sure that, again, there was no backlash over this [and] that the victims’ families were kept under control,” he explains.

MacIntyre explains that the CRS responded quickly to this incident in Lewiston, Maine, because they were already present in the city, having been involved in resettling the Somali community. Anticipating tensions and potential violence, they were prepared to manage any backlash against the Somali population when the predicted violence occurred.

“They already had the narrative ready. ... They were there to make sure that there was no backlash against the Somali community,” says MacIntyre, noting that the CRS has been “doing this for decades.”

But the operations of the CRS get even more disturbing.

CRS “continues to train leftist activists to this day; it would threaten to pull the FCC licenses of TV stations that did not hire black newscasters in an affirmative-action style. They worked with different black militant radicals in the '60s, some of whom were students of Saul Alinsky, in order to coordinate different riots,” MacIntyre says.

“The people who ran the organization admitted that the purpose of the organization was explicitly to prevent white America from having any backlash against any minority groups that might do violence against them,” he explains, adding that CRS controls everything “so that there isn't an awareness of the severity of many of these crimes.”

To make matters worse, CRS is permitted to “refuse most FOIA requests” and has “special privileges where they can avoid testimony in front of Congress and in courts.” “Even the notes that they take are destroyed and not entered into the public record.”

The agency has been able to fly “under the radar for so long” likely because it essentially has “an FBI level of confidentiality,” says MacIntyre.

“This is extremely troubling — beyond even the wildest dreams of what many people thought was possible for the federal government,” says Peterson. “What is their real goal?”

To hear MacIntyre’s answer, watch the video above.

Want more from 'Blaze News | The Mandate'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.