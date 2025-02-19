NEW poll reveals Americans SUPPORT Elon Musk and DOGE. Will Dems continue with lawsuits despite the mandate?

Democrats are losing their minds as the Department of Government Efficiency continues to expose numerous federal agencies for wasting billions of taxpayer dollars.

Over the last few weeks, the department under Elon Musk has had its sights set on nearly a dozen government agencies, most notably USAID. On Monday this week, the talk shifted when the DOGE revealed that the U.S. Treasury spent up to $4.7 trillion in untraceable payments .

The Trump administration is doing exactly what it said it would do and exactly what the people elected it do — expose and eliminate wasteful government spending.

Democrats, however, calling the DOGE’s actions unconstitutional, have launched “a flurry of lawsuits,” says Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight.”

Recent polling indicates that the bureaucracy, as it struggles to survive, is unabashedly bucking the will of the people.

According to new polling data, “the majority of Americans approve of President Trump and Elon Musk, and more people approve than disapprove of DOGE,” says Jill.

In his latest Beltway Brief , Blaze News senior politics editor and Washington correspondent Christopher Bedford addressed this issue.

Now, he joins the “Blaze News Tonight” panel to explain why Democrats are clinging to these lawsuits despite Musk and the DOGE’s popularity.

Bedford says that Democrats are well-aware of the mandate, but they just don’t care.

“Democrat senators and Democrat pundits are coming out and saying, 'I know, I know, I've got the messaging memos'” indicating that “young people like this; old people like this” and that Americans at large “don't even comprehend how this could be a constitutional crisis,” says Bedford. Even still, “They don't want to listen to that.”

“They're still going to fight it,” he says.

Why?

Well, most obviously, “This is how they maintain power,” says Bedford.

However, to continue trudging down the path of “[defending] government waste” will likely backfire come midterm elections.

“You might actually see Republican gains in the midterms,” Bedford predicts.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

