Biden opened the door for AVALANCHE of Trump pardons

Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter, which covers every federal crime that he’s committed in the past decade, is taking the news cycle by storm — and for good reason.

“It is absolutely unprecedented,” Sean Davis, CEO of the Federalist, tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.” “We believe this is the most expansive, the most broad and wide-ranging pardon ever issued in American history.”

Even Gerald Ford’s 1974 pardon of Richard Nixon for the Watergate scandal was only for five years of crimes, while Hunter’s spanned a whopping eleven years.

“You can go back even further, if you want to look at pardons given to Confederate generals after the Civil War, people who literally waged war against the United States, theirs were not as expansive as this,” Davis explains, adding that “to see his son get the biggest, most widest-ranging pardon in American history, it’s shocking to me.”

While it’s shocking — and blatantly corrupt — Hunter’s pardon isn’t all negative.

“If they were worried about J6 protesters maybe being pardoned before this happened, they don’t need to worry about that any more, because that’s 100% going to happen. By doing a pardon of this nature for the president’s son, it basically makes it impossible for Democrats to complain or argue about any pardons going forward,” Davis says.

However, Democrats like Gerry Connolly seem to be catching on and are already insisting that there should not be sweeping pardons like Hunter’s in the future.

“It’s interesting that this is coming from the Democratic side, because they know at some point,” Savage says, “Republicans are going to be back in office.”

