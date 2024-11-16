Trump picks RFK Jr. for HHS — that sound you hear is the swamp screaming

President-elect Donald Trump is already making good on his promise to "Make America Healthy Again" — starting with appointing RFK Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

And conservatives everywhere couldn’t be happier.

“The gig is up,” Kevin Roberts, author and president of the Heritage Foundation and Heritage Action tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“The K Street-dominated, ridiculous policy that inverts the way America should work is coming to an end. It inverts it in this way, it prioritizes the interest of Washington and New York elites ahead of ordinary Americans.”

“If Trump and Vance’s victory means anything, it means that we’re restoring what this country is supposed to be about, which is that this is a place where ordinary Americans, regardless of where you’re from, where your people came from, run this country,” he adds.

“That’s why it’s a beautiful time to be alive,” Peterson agrees.

While Trump’s appointments are a great sign of things to come, Roberts says this is only the first phase.

“The second phase, in a lot of ways, it’s more important than Washington,” he says, explaining that we have to “revitalize federalism.”

“If in fact we want to devolve power from Washington back to the states, we have to make Washington a lot less important in our lives, and one of the ways we do that is to make sure that states have appropriate power and authority in a complimentary way with Washington,” he says.

But how do American citizens contribute to this change?

“The single, most important thing individuals can do at home is to pay attention to their families, to the relationships they have, and to be present in meetings of their county commission, of their county executive, of their school boards. In other words, federal politics, national politics, as important as they’ve been to us this year, are the least important when compared to what we do in our daily lives,” he says.

