The ULTIMATE conservative Christmas list

“We know that your red-pill family and friends can be difficult to buy for,” says Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight."

It’s not necessarily because they’re difficult people but rather because it’s incredibly challenging to find companies that don’t support woke values to buy from.

However, Hilary Kennedy, host of "4-Minute Buzz," has done the research for you and created the “Christmas list that won't give a dime to corporations that hate you.”

Before Hilary gets into her list, she presents an idea that would not only check items off your shopping list but would also help those who are in dire need.

“Consider buying things from people who have been affected by Hurricane Helene. There are so many of those businesses that are really hurting, and a lot of them are just trying to get back up and running,” she says. “So many of them have an online presence, so if we could highlight some of those, that would be great.”

As for Hilary’s official conservative Christmas list, she lists several awesome gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list.

1. UFC Fight Pass

Not only is UFC CEO and president Dana White a longtime friend of Donald Trump’s, but many of the fighters themselves are conservatives.

“For $99, you can get an annual pass or ... you can spend $14.99 and get a two-month pass,” says Hilary, adding that the pass allows you to “watch all the UFC fights going all the way back to the very first [one].”

2. American-made cryptocurrency

Hilary says she specifically recommends “Ripple, Solana, and Cardano."

3. Piper and Leaf Tea

This Alabama-based company makes “teas from their local gardens” and “their briar patches.”

“It's just a small Christian, family-owned business, and I have been drinking their tea for the last year, and it's delicious,” says Hilary.

4. American Giant apparel

While the clothing sold by American Giant can be pricey, the quality you get is unbeatable.

Hilary shows an American Giant shirt she’s had for years that she’s “washed a billion times,” and it still looks like new.

Further, the company keeps "the money here in America” by employing “seamsters, cutters, factory workers in towns and cities across the U.S.”

5.Green Toys

Green Toys makes all kinds of toys for children in the United States using recycled milk jugs.

From cars and rocket ships to tea sets and airplanes, Green Toys makes durable toys that stand the test of time (and the recklessness of toddlers).

“My son has destroyed every toy that he owns, but this sucker has remained strong and durable,” says Hilary, presenting her son’s well-loved Green Toys dump truck.

That’s just the beginning of Hilary’s epic 2024 conservative Christmas list. To hear more gift ideas, including ones that support North Carolinians who were victimized by Helene, watch the clip above.

