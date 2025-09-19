TRANSGENDER TERRORISM: A growing trend that the FBI must address NOW

The Oversight Project is unleashing a new campaign to urge the FBI to declare transgender ideology, motivated violence, and extremism as domestic terrorism — and Mike Howell, president of the Oversight Project, believes the move couldn’t be more necessary.

“It’s a terrible and growing sustained trend in American life right now. The transgender ideology-inspired violence and extremism is now domestic terrorism,” Howell tells BlazeTV host Jill Savage on “Blaze News: The Mandate.”

To best explain the phenomena, Howell believes one must “go back 10 years.”

“When then-candidate Trump was running for president, one of his chief criticisms of then-President Obama was that Obama refused to say the words ‘radical Islamic extremism.’ So Trump took him to task over and over again,” Howell explains.

According to Howell, Trump was essentially making the case “that if you can’t define the enemy, you cannot defeat the enemy.”

“President Trump was right then, but now there’s another enemy on the scene. And it’s beyond obvious that transgender ideology is inspiring a very specific type of domestic terrorism,” he says.

This has been made abundantly clear via recent school shootings and, even more recently, through the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“My colleague Roger Severino has an estimate out there: 50% of school mass shootings over the last 10 years have come from transgender ideologically motivated individuals. These are people who believe that if you do not affirm their gender identity or whatever their delusions are, that you are harming them physically, that it is a violent event,” he explains.

“Therefore, in their minds, their illogical and mentally ill minds, they can justify their own violence against others,” he says, adding, “That is a specific form of domestic terrorism that we’re seeing emerge, and it is time for the government to diagnose this.”

