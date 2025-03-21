Trump SLASHES Education Department amid poor scores and LGBTQ+ agenda

Conservatives have been toying with the idea of abolishing the Department of Education for decades, but President Donald Trump is the one finally taking action.

“In a few moments, I will sign an executive order to begin eliminating the Federal Department of Education once and for all,” President Trump said in an address to the American people.

Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, couldn’t be more thrilled with the president’s action.

“We’ve seen educational progress not just stall, it’s going backwards. Fifty percent of every dollar goes to administration costs. The Department of Education hasn’t helped us educate our children or, you know, get more people to the moon or expand America’s abilities,” Schilling tells Christopher Bedford on “Blaze News Tonight.”

“And only, by the way, a third of our kids can read at grade level, do math at grade level. It’s absolutely appalling,” he adds, noting that regardless of the facts, many Americans are unhappy with the president’s move.

“What a lot of Americans don’t understand is that when the Department of Education gives out money, every dollar has a string attached to it. You accept this dollar here, well, you have to start a new counseling program or an anti-bullying program or some type of after-school Satan club,” Schilling explains.

“The biggest losers in this executive order are the administrators, the superintendents, the school boards,” he continues, including those who have been instituting “new LGBTQ+ reading book programs.”

Not only that, but the Biden administration weaponized school boards against parents.

“If you’re a parent that shows up at a school board meeting under the Biden administration, you get investigated as a domestic terrorist for voicing your First Amendment rights about your own children, about your own children getting sexually assaulted in the bathroom where the school covers it up,” Schilling says.

“That is how bad the Department of Education got,” he continues, “to where the school boards were actually protecting the corrupt, protecting the abusers, and that’s one of the reasons why it’s so important to get rid of this thing and return power back to the parents and back to the states.”

