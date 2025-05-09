The Trump administration has launched a full-blown war on Ivy League schools refusing to comply with the law. Between the University of Pennsylvania’s Title IX violations and Harvard’s refusal to address anti-Semitism on campus, the battle against rampant academia-spawned wokeism continues to rage.

On Thursday, White House policy strategist May Mailman dropped a bombshell allegation — and it makes the goings-on at UPenn and Harvard look tame. Columbia University students were prepared for Hamas’ October 7 attack.

On a recent episode of “Blaze News: The Mandate,” May Mailman joined Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson to share the harrowing details as well as the direction she sees universities going now that Trump is in office.

Trump White House: Columbia Students TIPPED OFF About Oct. 7 Attack! | The Mandate | 5/8/25

“Columbia was the epicenter of anti-Semitism around October 7,” says Mailman.

She’s right — Columbia University was the first Ivy League school to launch significant pro-Palestinian protests during the 2023-2024 academic year. The April 2024 encampment that led to the occupation of Hamilton Hall marked the first major, widely publicized protest that catalyzed the broader movement.

Perhaps that’s because the school's Palestinian activist groups were privy to information the rest of us weren’t.

“Before October 7, their student groups were tweeting basically to get excited for October. They knew that this attack was going to happen before it happened. That's how much terrorism was embedded in Columbia,” says Mailman, noting that the protests were so violent, NYPD had to be called in to break up the chaos at Hamilton Hall.

Given that the university is located in a liberal city with open campus access to outsiders, including student visa holders, the anti-Semitism at Columbia is not really all that surprising.

However, hope is on the horizon, says Mailman.

“Students should not be victims of racism in their admission, in their experience on campus, and so I think that is the type of change you're going to see — structural changes so that we don't have these instances in the Columbia library to begin with.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

Want more from 'Blaze News | The Mandate'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.