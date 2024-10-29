Tucker Carlson says Trump 'is gonna win,' but how reliable is his optimism?

With Election Day just eight days away, Americans are holding their breath anxiously awaiting the verdict of what has been an incredibly contentious election season. But it’s almost over. Soon, we will know who our next commander in chief will be.

And according to Tucker Carlson, it’s going to be Donald Trump.

“Blaze News’ Tonight’s” Jill Savage, Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson, and Blaze News senior editor for politics Christopher Bedford discuss whether or not Carlson’s optimism is misguided.

“This is the end of a redemption arc,” said Carlson, speaking at a Turning Point Action rally in Duluth, Georgia, on Oct. 23.

“I've really never seen anybody treated like Donald Trump was treated – ever,” he said, pointing to the way the left attacked, defamed, indicted, and arrested him and even “let him get shot in the face.”

“And he’s gonna win anyway!” he declared to a roaring crowd.

“Do you think that the Republicans can actually be this optimistic right now?” Jill asks Bedford.

Even though Bedford has been searching for anything that would suggest Carlson’s optimism is misplaced, he’s come up empty-handed.

“There's no positive echo chamber for the Democratic Party right now,” he says.

“Democrats have tried to make Republicans, populists, conservatives, MAGA people feel like they are an awful minority, feel like they are alone out there, that they are radicals, and it's not true. People who listen to Donald Trump and say, ‘This has got a point, something's got to change, the Democrats and the Mitch McConnells are rotten’ – you're the majority of people right now,” says Bedford.

“Don't let yourself be told by these folks that you're the weirdo. Democrats have abandoned the working class. … They basically abandoned American voters,” specifically “men,” he explains. “They are actually kind of the party of weirdos.”

More people than we know have realized that “maybe MAGA is normal. Maybe it’s a populist rebellion that is grounded in American principles, and maybe it's actually a testament to just how generous and kind and gentle the American people are that we've put up with this sick expert rule for as long as we have,” he adds.

“Tucker's point is there’s a very, very powerful story here that is unfolding and that everyone can be part of if he gets back in after everything that has been done to him,” says Matthew. “They’ve thrown everything at the guy, and they’re failing.”

“You can feel the tottering in the sort of the spirit or the soul of the regime right now because after all that, if he wins, it's sort of the emperor wears no clothes at that point,” he says.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

