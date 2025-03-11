Natalie Winters EXPOSES neocon warmongers stopping peace in Ukraine

The son of former U.S. diplomat Victoria Nuland has some explaining to do.

Nuland’s son, David Kagan, attempted to stop Zelenskyy from signing the rare-earth minerals deal with Trump to end the war in Ukraine.

“He’s listed as a researcher contributing to the Center for European Policy Analysis,” Natalie Winters, co-host and White House correspondent of “Steve Bannon’s War Room,” tells Jill Savage and Christopher Bedford on “Blaze News Tonight.”

“This shows you how it is not just a family grift, but it really is the Washington consensus,” Winters continues. “Everyone in the Nuland family makes a paycheck off of killing young American boys and girls in the name of democracy.”

Victoria Nuland was the third-highest-ranking U.S. diplomat and served as the undersecretary of state for political affairs from 2021 to 2024.

“Now we know that days before the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting that this group that her son is involved with, the Center for European Policy Analysis, was actively opposing a deal that could have eased tensions,” Savage comments.

Of course, ending the war in Ukraine would save countless lives — but that’s not at the top of these bureaucrats' minds.

“They do not care about the lives of young men, young women, young Americans. They just want to continue these forever wars, and they’ve identified Ukraine as sort of their next avenue to do that,” Winters comments, noting that in the case of the Nulands, this lack of care for human life seems to run in the family.

