USAID scandal gets worse: Tax money to WEF, Clintons, and global DEI

The scandal surrounding USAID just keeps getting worse, as recent revelations reveal that the agency gave millions of dollars to even more seedy organizations and questionable individuals than was already uncovered.

“As the USAID scandal unravels, we continue to discover more and more parties that had a financial relationship with the government agency,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” reports.

“One of the latest is the World Economic Forum, which received over $68 million in the past decade. And you know the Clintons had to be a part of it. Chelsea Clinton reportedly got $84 million from USAID,” she continues.

Now, the Trump administration is trying to make amends for the blatant and corrupt waste of Americans' taxpayer dollars.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has laid out President Trump’s proposed tax cuts, telling reporters that the “priorities of the Trump administration” include no tax on tips, no tax on seniors' Social Security, no tax on overtime pay, and renewing President Trump’s 2017 middle-class tax cuts.

“Again, these are the president’s priorities. Adjusting the SALT cap, eliminating all the special tax breaks for billionaire sports team owners, close the carried interest tax deduction loophole tax cuts for made-in-America products,” Leavitt continued. “This will be the largest tax cut in history for middle-class working Americans.”

While Savage and Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson are thrilled with Trump’s proposed tax cuts, they’re disturbed by what’s being uncovered — but glad it’s now out in the open.

“The truth of the matter is that the way that this system works is now seen by millions of Americans, and that’s a game-changer,” Peterson says. “It’s shuffling money off to your allies.”

“I think that, along with everything else, has left so many of the leftists unhinged this week in particular,” Savage adds.

