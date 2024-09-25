Why Hollywood should be 'VERY NERVOUS' about the Diddy scandal

Last week on September 17, Sean "Diddy" Combs, commonly known in the music industry as P. Diddy or Puff Daddy, was arrested and charged with a slew of crimes, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The rapper and producer is widely being referred to as the Epstein of Hollywood because, like Epstein, Diddy threw massive sex parties during which he forced guests to engage in sexual activities with prostitutes while being filmed.

Now that Diddy has been denied bail, other Hollywood stars are making suspicious moves, many of them going on a “social media scrubbing spree.”

“Blaze News Tonight’s” Jill Savage and “Fearless” host Jason Whitlock discuss the situation.

Currently, Diddy is “locked up in a Brooklyn penitentiary where he reportedly was put on suicide watch,” says Jill.

Naturally, many are wondering whether or not Diddy will “wind up being Epsteined.”

The other big question is: Who are his co-conspirators? Like the mysterious Epstein list, certainly there are a number of elites on the list of those complicit in Diddy’s crimes, but who are they?

While no others have been arrested yet, “there are Hollywood heavyweights who are apparently spooked.”

One of those people is singer, rapper, and producer Usher, whose “posts vanished off X, only for him to make the excuse later that he was hacked.”

Another Hollywood star who scrubbed her social media accounts is punk singer P!nk. Apparently, several of her posts “were 86ed,” says Jill.

However, “one of the creepiest moments in the saga” actually occurred back in 2016 when Usher was on “The Howard Stern Show” and recounted his wild days living at Diddy’s.

When Usher was just 14, he was apparently sent off to “Puffy Flavor Camp” to “see the lifestyle.”

“There were very curious things taking place,” Usher said in the interview before listing specific celebrities he saw at Diddy’s infamous parties, including Biggie Smalls, Lil’ Kim, Craig Mack, Faith Evans, the band Jodeci, and Mary J. Blige, among others.

Jason has known that the rap music industry is corrupt to the core for decades now.

“It's been my argument for many years — and it's all come to fruition — that the music industry is satanic; it's a sex cult, and as it relates to hip-hop, its role is to instill, impart, make the culture more nihilistic, and Diddy is at the head of that,” he explains.

Now that Diddy has been officially arrested and charged, Jason says that “a lot of people should be nervous — a lot of Hollywood people, a lot of athletes, a lot of the A-list celebrities.”

Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson can’t help but be suspicious about the timing, however.

“Why is he getting in trouble now?” he asks, noting that illegal things happen at debaucherous celebrity parties all the time.

According to Jason, Diddy’s downfall is a result of his cockiness.

“Diddy started suing people and started challenging the establishment that put him in place,” says Jason, adding that Diddy mistakenly assumed that he was equal to the people who installed him at the top of the music industry.

“[He] thought, ‘Hey, I'm a billionaire; I'm the equal of these other people that installed me,’ and the people that installed Diddy are saying, ‘No, you're not; you have a role and a place to stay in; you've gone outside of that, and we will put you down like a sick dog,'” he explains.

“Diddy was a tool to bait people to come to his house and participate in things that they would put on camera, and now you have blackmail information on politicians, other celebrities, influencers,” says Jason.

“You wonder why all the Hollywood influencer celebrity people think the exact same thing — Kamala Harris is the greatest person in the world … she should be president of the United States, and Donald Trump is racist. You can't convince me that everybody in Hollywood thinks that. They think that because they have no other choice but to think that,” he says.

“What’s the next phase? Where do we go from here?” asks Jill.

To hear Jason’s answer, watch the clip above.

