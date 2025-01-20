BlazeTV hosts REACT to Trump’s inaugural speech: ‘The courage to say that with THOSE eyes right behind [him]’

It’s official: President Donald J. Trump has been inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States.

In his inaugural address, which Glenn Beck praises as “a good, focused speech,” President Trump painted a clear picture of where America is headed and what it’s leaving behind. And he spared no one’s feelings.

“Right out the gate, as soon as he started the speech, he started indicting and eviscerating everyone in that room and how corrupt and incompetent they were. I loved it,” says Allie Beth Stuckey, host of “Relatable.”

“The courage to say that with those eyes right behind [him], I thought was remarkable,” adds Glenn, referring to the death stares coming from Biden, Kamala, the Clintons, and Obama, among others who were sitting directly behind Trump.

“I think everyone appreciated that boldness and that bravery,” says Allie.

“I did.”

Stu Burguiere, host of “Stu Does America,” was surprised by Trump’s timing. He expected him to save the shaming for his next speech in the arena.

“You get more points, though, for doing it to their faces,” he laughs.

Glenn was blown away by Trump’s statement that he intends to “completely and totally reverse this betrayal of our people,” as well as his promise that “America’s decline is over.”

“Those are powerful, powerful words,” he says.

Trump’s admission that his “life was saved by God to make America great again” was another moment that stood out.

“You know that’s gonna make a lot of people mad, but the truth is if you believe in a sovereign God, it was God’s providence. It was His mercy that saved him for God’s glory, first of all, but also, we’re beneficiaries of that,” says Allie. Trump’s statement is just “objectively true.”

To hear the team’s post-speech analysis, watch the clip above.

