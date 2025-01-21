Glenn Beck recalls the exact moment he knew that Trump was truly for the people

Glenn Beck keenly recalls the day he visited with President Donald Trump a few months after the 2020 election.

“He had a moment of humility and a moment that changed my understanding of him in a much deeper way,” he reflects.

“I said, ‘How are you holding up?’ and he said, ‘Not well. I can’t sleep,”’ Glenn recalls. “He almost got teary-eyed.”

“He said, ‘All of those people that fought so hard for me, that stood up for me, and now I’ve lost the election. I promised them that I would fix this nation, and I was on the road and now look at it. I’ve let them down.”’

In that moment, Glenn understood something about Donald Trump at a deeper level: “He is the first guy that is actually, truly loyal to the people.”

“Most politicians get in and they’re loyal to the bigwigs, the people who financed their campaign, the corporations, and not the people just living on Main Street USA. He is,” says Glenn. “He’s almost the anti-politician.”

It’s this loyalty that’s paved the way for his return to the White House. He’s the only one the people trust to carry out an America-first agenda.

Although the 2020 election was a disappointing time, perhaps this timing is better.

“If he had won, then today we’d be watching him and Vice President Mike Pence hand off the White House almost certainly to a Democratic president,” says Blaze Media’s senior politics editor Christopher Bedford. This time around, “The wings are so much more full with incredible talent.”

If you aren’t already a subscriber to BlazeTV+, join us and get $47 off your first year of BlazeTV+ with code "47." If you are a subscriber and want to give the gift of BlazeTV+ to a friend or relative, we’re also offering $47 off gift subscriptions.